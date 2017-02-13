Heidi Klum’s GRAMMYs Dress Is Shorter Than Short

Heidi Klum has legs for days and she proved it to the world again in her tiny dress at the 2017 GRAMMYs.

The 43-year-old supermodel put her amazing physique on display at the award show Sunday Feb. 12. She was dressed in a super short, silver minidress by Philipp Plein. Klum matched the minidress with giant hoop earrings and chunky, ankle strapped heels in the same shiny metallic color.

This is so exciting …. love the #grammys @philippplein78 @lindahaymakeup @wendyiles_hair @lorraineschwartz A photo posted by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:33pm PST

Although the sexy style left Klum in serious danger of having a wardrobe malfunction, the supermodel survived the night. Must be her years of practice.

The mother of four is aging spectacularly as we seen at the award show and via her Instagram. Before the GRAMMYs Klum showed off a before and after makeup look and we must say she looked absolutely flawless without any makeup on.

Before and after #grammys 💋🎤🎤🎤🎤😃 @lindahaymakeup @wendyiles_hair A photo posted by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Feb 12, 2017 at 3:13pm PST

The supermodel recently spoke with ET in New York City, where she teased her upcoming Valentine’s Day plans with boyfriend Vito Schnabel.

“I’m very romantic and old fashioned,” Klum said, sharing that she has a few surprises in store for her 30-year-old beau. “I do [have things planned], but if I tell them to you right now, then they wouldn’t be a surprise anymore!”

[H/T ET]