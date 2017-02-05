Heidi Klum Strips Down To Her Ankles In Scorching Social Media Pic

When you’re a model whose career can rely on having to show off every inch of your body, it’s often required you maintain a constant tan. If you’re going to be tanning all the time, you also must ensure that you do your best to avoid tan lines to keep a consistent bronze color over your entire body. If you’re Heidi Klum, however, you have enough money to not care about why you might develop peculiar tan lines around your ankles.

Chillin 😎 A photo posted by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Feb 2, 2017 at 3:57pm PST

The 43-year-old Project Runway judge took to Instagram to show off a moment where she was able to grab some rest and relaxation, captioning the photo with “Chillin” and everyone’s favorite sunglasses-wearing emoji. Laying out in a lounge chair and catching some rays were clearly the top priority for Klum, as she didn’t even waste time taking off her shoes in order to actually remove her sweatpants.

Considering Klum looks like she’s in a relatively isolated environment, it’s also possible that she was about to rush to the restroom and just wanted to get a head start on the whole process and knew she wouldn’t catch dirty looks. Well, other than potentially from whoever took the above photo.

