‘Happy Days’ Star Erin Moran Dead At 56

Erin Moran, who is best known for her role as Joanie Cunningham on Happy Days and its spin-off series Joanie Loves Chachi has died.

According to TMZ, Indiana authorities got a call just after 4:00 p.m. ET Saturday from someone reporting an “unresponsive female.” EMT’s arrived on the scene and found Erin Moran’s body, where they pronounced her dead. There is no cause of death at the moment and an autopsy is pending.

Moran was a breakout in the early 70s when she was cast on Happy Days as Joanie, the younger sister of Ron Howard’s character. The show concluded 10 years after it first aired in 1974.

She continued the role in 1982 alongside Scott Baio in Joanie Loves Chachi but that show only lasted one season.

The actress faced a downward spiral in 2012 when she wound up broke and homeless. According to reports, the actress was drinking heavily and displaying bizarre behavior. She landed on hard times and was dealing with money issues, which unfortunately left herevicted from a mobile home she shared with her husband, Steven Fleischmann, in an Indiana trailer park.

Throughout Moran’s career, she landed roles on Murder, She Wrote, Desperation Boulevard and Celebrity Fit Club.

Moran was only 56-years-old.

[H/T TMZ]