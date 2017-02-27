Halle Berry Slips out of Her Dress (and Everything Else!) for Steamy Post-Oscars Video

Because when Bruno Mars croons ‘Versace on the floor,’ you listen.

After a long award show a girl can’t wait to take it off! @brunomars #24kmagic A post shared by (@halleberry) on Feb 26, 2017 at 9:41pm PST

After her stunning appearance at the Oscars, Halle Berry slipped out of her gorgeous Versace dress and opted for something even more revealing: her birthday suit!

The 50-year-old actress shared a steamy slow motion video on Instagram with the caption, “After a long award show a girl can’t wait to take it off!” The post-Oscars video shows the beauty slowly unzipping her gown while running toward the water. With Bruno Mars mood-setting song instructing her sexy scene, Berry slips out of her dress and takes a dip in the pool!

And the internet whispers a collective ‘wowww.’

A post shared by (@halleberry) on Feb 26, 2017 at 5:22pm PST

This story first appeared at Womanista.