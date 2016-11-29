Gold Release Pushed Back One More Month

The release date for Gold starring Matthew McConaughey has been pushed back.

The forthcoming film was originally slated for a December 2016 regional release. However, the date has been pushed back to a January 27, 2017 for a wide release.

Here’s the official synopsis for Gold:

Gold is the epic tale of one man’s pursuit of the American dream, to discover gold. Starring Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey as Kenny Wells, a prospector desperate for a lucky break, he teams up with a similarly eager geologist and sets off on an amazing journey to find gold in the uncharted jungle of Indonesia. Getting the gold was hard, but keeping it would be even harder, sparking an adventure through the most powerful boardrooms of Wall Street.

The film is inspired by a true story.

Gold stars Matthew McConaughey (Insterstellar, Dallas Buyers Club), Golden Globe nominee Edgar Ramirez (Hands of Stone, The Girl on the Train), and Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World, Pete’s Dragon).

Matthew McConaughey is no stranger to pushing his body to the limits for a movie role. For his Oscar-winning role in Dallas Buyers Club, the 47-year-old dropped down to 135 lbs. to portray a man with AIDS. In Magic Mike, McConaughey packed on the muscle to portray a ripped stripper.

For his latest turn in Gold, McConaughey has a drastic new look once again. As seen in the trailer, he ditched his signature good looks and is shown balding and pleasantly plump for the upcoming drama. He reportedly gained almost 50 pounds to play the Kenny Wells!

The film was directed by Oscar winner Stephen Gaghan (Traffic, Syriana). The script was penned by Patrick Massett and John Zinman.

The producers on the movie included Black Bear’s Teddy Schwarzmann, HWY 61’s Michael Nozik, Patrick Masset, John Zinman, and Matthew McConaughey. The executive producers were HWY 61 partners Paul Haggis and Richard Middleton alongside Black Bear’s Ben Stillman.

Check out the trailer for Gold below:

Be sure to check out Gold in theaters on January 27, 2017.

Do you plan on seeing Gold in theaters in January?