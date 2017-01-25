Godzilla 2 Finds Its Director

As the Godzilla universe continues to grow, the sequel to the 2014 will need to expand its creative team.

The first steps toward the sequel have just been taken, as Legendary has announced Godzilla: King Of The Monsters. has landed its director.

Krampus director Michael Dougherty has signed on to helm the new film.

Dougherty, along with Krampus co-writer Zach Shields, have been on board Godzilla for awhile now. Legendary hired the men to write the screenplay, but nothing else. Even when rumors surfaced that Dougherty would direct, it was made clear that he was just writing the film.

It looks like the studio has been impressed with Dougherty’s work in the writer’s room, and decided to promote him to the director’s chair.

Aside from Krampus, Dougherty is also the mind behind the popular Trick’r’Treat horror franchise. His previous writing credits include X-Men 2, Superman Returns, and X-Men: Apocalypse.

The Godzilla Universe is building toward the ultimate battle between Godzilla and King Kong, which is set to hit theaters in 2020. Kong: Skull Island will help to set that story up this Summer, and Godzilla: King Of The Monsters will continue building the character of Godzilla.

Source: Variety