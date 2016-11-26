Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life: Who Did Rory End Up With? (SPOILERS)

WARNING: THIS POST CONTAINS SPOILERS.

One of the most highly anticipated topics concerning the four-part Netflix series Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life was who would Rory end up with.

Throughout the entire year in the life of the mother-daughter pair, Rory is having a tough time. She is 32-years-old and her career is not where she thought it would be. Her love life is also in poor condition.

Rory is dating her boyfriend of two years, Paul (Jack Carpenter), but she pretty much keeps forgetting these he exists. Despite dating Jack, Rory has been having an affair with Logan (Matt Czuchry), her boyfriend from Yale last seen in the original series. He memorably got dumped by Rory after proposing to her when they were 22-years-old.

Rory also runs into two of her former flames, Dean (Jared Padalecki) and Jess (Milo Ventimiglia). Dean is now married with kids, and Jess insists that he is over her, although his last looks at Rory seem to suggest otherwise.

In the end of the reboot series, Rory actually ends up alone. However, the last four words of the series have officially been revealed, and they are absolutely shocking.

She drops a bombshell in the final scene while talking to her mom, Lorelai, at the end of the series when she says: “I’m pregnant.”

Clearly, this story is far from over, so there is still a chance for Rory to find everlasting love.

Actress Alexis Bledel sat down with Entertainment Tonight to talk about the show.

“I couldn’t have imagined that that would be the conclusion that Amy wanted,” Bledel said. “But then, once I sat with it for a little while, I figured of course — it’s full circle. It’s an ending that only Amy could design.”

Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino also spoke to ET about the four-part series, and she explains that the idea was to have Rory get pregnant all along.

“I wasn’t sure when we started back [on the Netflix revival] whether or not they would be appropriate. I didn’t know that they did in season seven — all kinds of weird crap could have taken place — but, luckily, that was wide open,” Palladino said. “And, actually, weirdly, it resonates even more now than it would’ve back then.”

“It was the way we wanted to do it,” Sherman-Palladino said regarding Rory’s shocking pregnancy. “Almost never in a career or in life do you ever get to do anything that you want to do, so the fact that we got to do it, the way that we wanted to do it, was like fate.”

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life is currently streaming on Netflix.

Who do you think Rory should end up with?

[H/T The Wrap, Entertainment Tonight]