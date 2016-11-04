Giant Spider Rescued – Possibly Largest Of Its Kind Ever Photographed

Halloween may be over, but one Australian woman found a way to creep everyoneout one more time before the holiday got too far away. Actually, a woman from the Australia’s Barnyard Betty’s Rescue posted a photo of one of her recent rescues – a giant huntsman spider.

Charlotte the Spider is a giant, but not dangerous, huntsman spider who is considered large even amongst her own kind. Most huntsman spiders are about five inches across, but it’s clear from her photos that Charlotte is much bigger. One of her photos has her hanging out on a broom and she covers almost half of the bristles. She could be the biggest huntsman spider ever photographed.

“She was a beautiful, calm spider, not aggressive in any way and like most spiders she just wanted to go about her business eating bugs and living in peace,” Barnyard Betty’s Rescue wrote alongside photos of the spider. “She didn’t or doesn’t need to be killed! Poor spiders are so misunderstood!”

As it turns out, Charlotte was at risk of being killed by someone. That was when Betty’s came to the rescue. It wasn’t said where Charlotte was originally found, but there have been reports of huntsman spiders being found in people’s homes or vehicles in Australia. So, it’s probably better for both Charlotte and any humans she may come across that she can now call Betty’s farm home.

Despite all of the arachnophobia out there in the world, it’s near impossible to look at Charlotte and not be amazed at how impressive she is – even if that amazement quickly turns to mindboggling fear.

“All creatures great and small are welcome here at Barnyard Betty’s Rescue a safe haven no matter how you look!” the post continued. “Charlotte would like you to look past your phobia and see her for the amazing creature she is!”

