Ghost In The Shell Teaser Trailers Reveal New Scenes From Upcoming Movie

Paramount Pictures released a series of short teaser trailers for their upcoming live-action adaption of Ghost in the Shell.

Each of the five videos are short, at only around 13 seconds long, but they all reveal an interesting facet of the film. At the same time, each one is more confusing than the last. We’ve compiled all five teasers into one trailer below to make viewing easier.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The trailers were pushed live during the season finale of Mr. Robot, a perfect place and time to being a viral marketing campaign.

