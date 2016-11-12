George W Bush Paints Portraits Of Injured Veterans For Veteran’s Day

In honor of Veteran’s Day, former President George W. Bush decided to pay tribute to injured soldiers by picking up a paint brush. In his spare time, the 43rd president likes to take to the canvas and express his creativity. This time, however, his creative work will help those in need.

On Veteran’s Day, Bush posted a photo of himself on Instagram painting in his studio. All around the room, as well as on his easel, were portraits of some of the wounded warriors he had gotten to know over the years.

“Over the past several months, I’ve painted the portraits of 98 wounded warriors I’ve gotten to know – remarkable men and women who were injured carrying out my orders,” Bush said in the caption alongside the photo. “I think about them on #VeteransDay and every day.”

There are a total of 98 portraits in the President’s collection, and many have been and will be put on display at the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in Dallas. These particular paintings will also be featured in Bush’s upcoming book alongside stories about each veteran.

“Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warrirors” will be available next spring and Bush plans to donate all of the proceeds to charity to help our nation’s veterans.

