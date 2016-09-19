George R.R. Martin Teases More Game Of Thrones

There could be more Game of Thrones coming whenever George R.R. Martin finishes the main books. The writer teased at the Emmys that with the history he laid out for the franchise’s backstory, there’s plenty to be minded for prequels when the story has run its course.

“I do have thousands of pages of fake history of everything that led up to Game of Thrones, so there’s a lot of material there and I’m writing more,” Martin told Deadline. He immediately cautioned that it would be a long way off, though. “At the moment we still have this show to finish and I still have two books to finish so that’s all speculation.”

The idea of prequels makes a lot of sense; Martin mentions the past, especially that of the main families of Game of Thrones often in his novels, and it has been teased on the TV show as well. A look back at the previous ages of the seven kingdoms and how Westeros developed could be very entertaining, especially if it’s using his notes from throughout development. Of course, A Song of Ice and Fire novel fans are much more concerned about when the next book, Winds of Winter is going to be completed. The writer has been publicly working on the sixth book since 2010, and still has another after it to finish the story, which he has already said will not come out before the end of the HBO television adaptation.

So any fans hoping to look into the past of Westeros have, based on Martin’s current speed for Winds of Winter, at least another seven or eight years before he’d even start thinking about prequels. In the meantime, the shortened final two seasons of Game of Thrones, which won the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series for the second year in a row, are full speed ahead.