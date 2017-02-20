George Michael’s Family Has To Wait Four More Weeks For Funeral

The loss of a family member is devastating enough without having to suffer weeks and weeks of red tape before you can lay them to rest and say your final goodbyes. Sadly, that’s what the family of George Michael is currently having to go through.

Reportedly, it could even be up to another 4 weeks before his body is turned over to his family so that burial and funeral arraignments can be made. The delay is due to toxicology reports and tests being done in order to determine if drugs were a factor in the singer’s death, and to what extent.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Grammy Award-winning singer was found dead by his partner Fadi Fawaz on Christmas morning. He was reportedly lying in his bed when he was discovered, but no official cause of death could be determined. However, Michael Lippman, his manager, did release a statement that George “passed away peacefully,” and he alluded that the cause may have been heart failure.

Speaking to reporters, Fawaz stated, “I went round there to wake him up and he was just gone, lying peacefully in bed. We don’t know what happened yet. Everything had been very complicated recently, but George was looking forward to Christmas, and so was I.”

Up Next: Leaked Recordings Reveal George Michael’s Lover Contacting Police About His Death

In the aftermath of his death, some people from the pop superstar’s life have been outspoken against his partner having anything to do with his estate or funeral.

One of George Michael’s childhood friends, Andros Georgiou, told reporters that “the family hate” Fadi Fawaz, and went on to say, “Fadi was not really his boyfriend. No one has spoken to him and he just seems to be getting on with his life. It makes my stomach turn.” He added, “Heaven help him if he turns up’ at the funeral.”

All of George Michael’s assets are reportedly scheduled to be frozen, and even though Fawaz still lives in the singer’s £2.5million London home, a source close to the situation suggested that he could be evicted, saying, “Lawyers and the executor will effectively turn off the tap on spending – meaning the gas and electric could be cut and Fadi made to leave.”

The source also added, “It is really upsetting that George is still lying in the morgue when people want to say goodbye to him.”

See More:

Mariah Carey Goes In-Depth About What Happened With New Year’s Eve Lip-Sync Debacle

Twitter Completely Destroys The New Britney Spears Lifetime Movie, Celebrities Included

David Cassidy Stumbles, Slurs, And Falls Down During Live Performance

[H/T: Daily Mail]