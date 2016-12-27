George Michael Was Found Dead in Bed on Christmas Morning by Boyfriend Fadi Fawaz

George Michael’s boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz, found the singer dead in his bed in his home in England on Christmas morning, Entertainment Tonight reports.
ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.. I will never stop missing you xx— Fadi Fawaz (@fadifawaz) December 26, 2016
The celebrity hairstylist shared the tragic news to Twitter on Monday. He wrote, “ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.. I will never stop missing you xx.”
Fawaz’s Twitter photo is of him giving Michael a kiss on the cheek and his bio reads, “I will never stop missing you xxx.”
Fawaz retweeted photographer John McRae, who shared his condolences, on Monday.
Thinking of you @fadifawaz and sending you all my love How shocking it must have been to walk and find @GeorgeMichael had passed…be strong— John McRae (@citronal) December 26, 2016
This was the first time Fawaz was active on Twitter since September 2015.
