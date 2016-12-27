Popculture

George Michael Was Found Dead in Bed on Christmas Morning by Boyfriend Fadi Fawaz

George Michael’s boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz, found the singer dead in his bed in his home in England […]

By

George Michael’s boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz, found the singer dead in his bed in his home in England on Christmas morning, Entertainment Tonight reports.

The celebrity hairstylist shared the tragic news to Twitter on Monday. He wrote, “ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.. I will never stop missing you xx.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fawaz’s Twitter photo is of him giving Michael a kiss on the cheek and his bio reads, “I will never stop missing you xxx.”

Fawaz retweeted photographer John McRae, who shared his condolences, on Monday.

This was the first time Fawaz was active on Twitter since September 2015.

MORE GEORGE MICHAEL NEWS: George Michael’s Cause Of Death Reported / Another New Detail Surfaces About George Michael / George Michael’s Best Moments

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts