Man Spends $50,000 To Transform Into ‘Genderless’ Alien

A 22-year-old man has spent more than $50k on plastic surgeries to modify his appearance to look like that of a “genderless” extra-terrestrial.

Vinny Ohh, a makeup artist, has had more than 110 procedures in order to transform into an alien. The Los Angeles, California man believes that he is neither male nor female.

His first surgery was at the age of 17. Ohh started by having lip fillers and then went on to have two rhinoplasties, multiple cheeks, and brow bone fillers.

Ohh most noticeably wears black contact lenses and bizarre hair colors that give him a more alien-like look. However, his next procedure will make the most drastic changes to his appearance.

Vinny is going to shell out more than $160k to have his genitalia, nipples, and belly button removed.

“I want to be a sexless alien being, I want my outside to reflect how I feel on the insideThe overall image I want to do is an alien,” he said. “I want to be a hybrid, not male or female.”

“I’ve wanted to be sexless and genderless since I was 17, I’ve been going to doctors to see if it’s possible but had no luck.”

“I don’t want people to think I’m trying to change into a woman. I could live without sexual organs so why should I have a penis or a vagina.”

“I don’t see why I shouldn’t have my genitals completely removed and have nothing down there,” he said. “So far, I’ve had $50,000 in skincare and procedures including two rhinoplasties, facial fillers in my lips, cheeks and brow bone all to look extra-terrestrial.”

“I do kind of look like a Martian, I have a really big head, no eyebrows and I’ve just been connecting with that,” Ohh said. “When people ask me how I’d label myself, I tell them an ‘extra-terrestrial, hot mess, self-obsessed,’ it’s becoming my slogan.”

Vinny has been an outspoken LGBTQ activist.

“Over the years, I’ve realized I’m not gay, bi, trans, or any of these things,” he said. “I just want to be me. I do it to inspire the world in a certain way, I want people to stop labelling others or putting them in boxes.”

I love you. Inspired by a painting from @girlacne A post shared by Vinny (@vinnyohh) on Dec 10, 2016 at 2:15pm PST

