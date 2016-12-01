Garth Brooks Weighs In On If He’d Play At Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Country music legend Garth Brooks has weighed in on whether he would sing at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration day. The “Friends in Low Places” singer said that he would do it, but there’s just one problem: he hasn’t been asked yet.

Reporters from TMZ caught up with the 54-year-old musician on Thursday in Washington.

“I don’t know, I haven’t been asked yet,” Brooks said. “[But] it’s always about serving. It’s what you do.”

Over the course of the election, Garth Brooks was completely silent about which candidate he intended to vote for. He didn’t come out in support of Donald Trump, but he wasn’t as outspoken about the former Apprentice star as many of the A-list celebrities in the country.

Garth also addressed who he believed was the best songwriter in the business. Surprisingly he did not say it was a country singer. Instead, Brooks stated that he believes Bob Dylan is the best there is.

“The best writer in music was Dylan, Bob,” Garth said.

The country superstar and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, were performing at the 2016 Christmas in Rockefeller Center tree lighting ceremony.

Garth’s willingness to help serve and support Donald Trump may come as a surprise given that back in 2011, he claimed to be a Barack Obama supporter. He said, “I love him to death and I fully support him and I just wish him well because it’s got to be hell in that office.”

While Brooks is willing to perform at inauguration day on January 20, there have been several high-profile musicians that have publicly declared that they would not do Donald Trump the honors. After rumors swirled that legendary singer Elton John would be performing at the event, his representatives took to social media to refute the claim.

“Elton will not be performing at Trump’s inauguration,” the rep said. John endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton throughout the 2016 campaign season.

Artists such as Jamie Foxx and Vince Neil have also stated that they will not be performing.

