‘The Raid’ Director’s Latest Thriller Is Coming To Netflix

Both The Raid: Redemption and The Raid 2: Berandal are easily some of the best action films of this decade, if not of all time. The straightforward plots and break-neck action have displayed martial arts not often seen in motion pictures, resulting in memorable sequences that are often imitated, but never duplicated. Both films were helmed by Gareth Evans, whose upcoming film, Apostle, will be coming to Netflix.

UP NEXT: Joe Carnahan is Directing The Raid Remake

Videos by PopCulture.com

The film’s synopsis is as follows: “A man travels to a remote island and attempts to rescue his sister after she’s kidnapped by a religious cult. The group demands a ransom for the sister’s return, undermining the man’s resolve to rescue her.”

Dan Stevens will star as the lead character, making him one of the hottest genre actors in the game. Following his stint on Downton Abbey, Stevens starred in The Guest, in which he played a mystery man who showed up at the home of a former military friend with unclear intentions. The actor currently stars in both the live-action Beauty & The Beast, that’s dominating the box office, and the incredibly bizarre Marvel show Legion, which is just as much an exploration of mental illness as super powers.

Joining Stevens in Apostle will be Michael Sheen, Lucy Boynton, Bill Millner, and Kristine Froseth which begins shooting in April.

Evans might have multiple action films under his belt, but he also participated in the horror anthology film V/H/S 2, with his segment “Safe Haven” being the best installment in the film. His ambitious ideas and fearless filmmaking has made him one of the most exciting genre filmmakers around, so his partnership with Stevens is bound to be something special.

There’s no word yet on when the film will be coming to Netflix, but they have exclusive global distribution rights for the period thriller.

MORE NEWS:

[H/T Deadline]