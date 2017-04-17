Frozen Musical Casts Elsa And Anna

Today, Disney Theatrical Productions’ has announced (via EW) that Caissie Levy (Les Miserables, Hair) will portray Elsa, the princess who possesses cryokinetic magic, and Patti Murin (Lysistrata Jones, Xanadu) will portray Anna, Elsa’s younger sister who is an eternal optimist, in the upcoming Broadway musical Frozen.

The cast also features Jelani Alladin as Kristoff, Greg Hildreth as Olaf, John Riddle as Hans, and Robert Creighton as the duke of Weselton.

The musical is set to open in the spring of 2018 at New York’s St. James Theatre. But before doing so, it will work out all of its kinks this summer in Denver. Tony winner Rob Ashford (Thoroughly Modern Millie, How to Succeed, Curtains) has come on board as the show’s choreographer, replacing choreographer Christopher Gattelli (Newsies).

“Frozen on Broadway will feature music and lyrics by the film’s composers, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, with a book by the film’s screenwriter and co-director Jennifer Lee,” EW reports. “The show will make its world premiere in August at the Buell Theatre in the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.”

The play is, of course, based on the 2013 animated film that starred Idina Menzel as Elsa and Kristen Bell and Anna. It grossed $1.276 billion for Walt Disney Animation Studios and won two Academy Awards: Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song (“Let It Go”).

