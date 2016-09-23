‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Star Tatyana Ali Welcomes First Child

Congratulations are in order for Tatyana Ali!

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star welcomed her first child, a baby girl, on Friday with husband Vaughn Raspberry.

“Tatyana gave birth to a beautiful baby boy on Friday, Sept. 16,” Ali’s rep told E! News. “Tatyana is home resting comfortably with her newborn.”

The child is the first for the couple, who tied the knot in July of this year.

The actress previously detailed her pregnancy journey in a blog for PEOPLE, calling the experience “magical.”

“Being pregnant is a magical time,” Ali wrote. “I can actually feel my superhuman gene switching on. Senses heightened, split awareness, nesting in full effect, achieving bra sizes and levels of organization I have never reached before, a drive to put the needs of my child before myself??!! This is just the beginning!”

