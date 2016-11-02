Former Boyz II Men Singer Michael McCary Reveals He Has Multiple Sclerosis

Former Boyz II Men singer Michael McCary’s has recently opened up about why he left the R&B collective. As it turns out, the 44-year-old singer is battling multiple sclerosis. He opened up about his medical issues, as well as his strained relationship with his former group mates on Iyanla Fix My Life.

McCary has been dealing with this disorder for the last 20 years, but has never opened up about it to the public. He admits that the diagnosis, as well as the abandonment he has felt from his group, sent him into a depression.

“When I first saw of the ailments start to happen, it was like little back spasms at first and it would get stronger and stronger,” he explained. “Once I was about 22, it started going full scale.”

His battle with this brain and spinal cord ailment caused him to break his relationship with the rest of Boyz II Men, Nathan and Wayne Morris, and Shawn Stockman. After working with the group for more than 15 years, sometimes as many as 300 days in a year, the group chose to go on without him when he told them about his condition.

“I want to get voer the hurt and abandonment that i feel from the group that i’ve been with for so long and gave my life to,” he said. “I want to be able to go in a room with them and not feel like I want to choke them.”

[H/T Vibe]