Handyman Makes Graphic Admission About Murdering Food Network Star

A tragic case of murder involving a former Food Network star, her husband, and her unborn child finally has some closure this week, as the man convicted of killing them had made an admission of guilt, and the truth of what happened is terribly grim.

Cristie Schoen Codd, who was a competitor on Food Network Star in 2012, and her husband J.T. Codd were reported missing on March 15th in 2015, and after receiving a tip authorities discovered their remains inside a wood stove belonging to 37-year-old Robert Jason Owens, who was the couple’s handyman.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cristie was pregnant at the time and the couple had already chosen the name Skyler for their daughter.

Owens was charged with three counts of second-degree murder and two counts of dismembering remains, which he pleaded guilty as a part of a plea deal that will see him spend anywhere from 59 and a half to 74 and a half years in prison rather than being executed.

An additional part of that plea saw Owens coming completely clean about the events that took place which lead the police to discover the couple’s remains in his possession.

He claimed that their deaths were initially an accident, as he says that he accidentally ran over them when they were trying to help him get his truck unstuck from some mud.

After this happened he says he panicked and decided to make it look like the couple disappeared after a robbery, taking some of their belongings to give the story credibility.

Then, he says, he used an electric saw to dismember the bodies, which he then put into his wood oven in an attempt to burn the evidence away.

Owens addressed the families of the Codd’s during his sentence hearing, saying, “I want you to know that I am sincerely sorry for the loss of your loved ones and the pain and suffering it’s caused you. I’m grateful for you for the mercy you have left with this court to show me. I am truly sorry. I wish the families of Christie, J.T. and Skylar peace and privacy as they continue to cope as best as anyone can cope with the irreparable loss they have suffered.”

More News:

[H/T: People Crime]