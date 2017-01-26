Florida Mom Accused Of Despicable Acts With Multiple Teens At A Party In Her Home

A woman in Florida has been arrested after she allegedly had sex with teenage boys after providing alcohol to the minors. What’s more, the teenagers in question were friends of her teenage children.

Jaimie Ayer of Manatee County is currently in custody on a $7,500 bond. She is being charged with seven felony counts of Unlawful Sexual Activity with five minors. Allegedly, Ayer had sexual contact with five different 16 and 17-year-old teenagers during a “get-together” at her house on December 23.

The police were given a tip about Ayer’s behavior involving both the alcohol and the sexual activity. Police had probable cause to arrest Ayer when her teenage child was having a party at home. Allegedly, Ayer told one of the teens that she needed help showering before she would have sex with them. She was reportedly intoxicated at the time. She was also promptly arrested.

When Ayers was first arrested, she was only charged with three counts of Unlawful Sexual Activity. However, since her arrest, three more victims have come forward about Ayer’s actions, so she was charged with four more counts on January 20, 2017.

As of now, there is no information about Ayer’s representation or any other details about the case against her.

