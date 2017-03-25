‘Flip Or Flop’ Star Christina El Moussa Reveals Yoga And Running Helped Her Through Divorce

The last few months have been incredibly tumultuous for stars of Flip or Flop Tarek and Christina El Moussa, with their divorce announcement, cancer battles, and attempting new relationships. Dealing with any one of these incidents alone would cause plenty of stress on someone, so combining them all together is almost unbearable. Having recently shown off her impressive bikini body, Christina revealed to PEOPLE that she’s tried to channel all that stress into motivation for exercise, which has clearly paid off.

“Exercise is my stress reliever,” Christina revealed in the interview. “There is nothing like a good three-mile run for me to really clear my head and get my endorphins going.” She continued, “My other go-to is yoga.”

Christina detailed that, in addition to helping her physically, the exercise has been incredibly beneficial mentally. “Our sessions are very spiritual and have really helped me cope with my divorce and other emotions I’m going through during this time.” She added, “I have the most amazing private instructor who has changed my life.”

The specific type of yoga she practices, yin yoga, incorporates meditation as an integral part of the teachings. “I love it so much, it’s inspired me to take a trip to Bali this summer. I can’t wait!” says El Moussa.

Another type of exercise that El Moussa has started is “Orangtheory,” which focuses on stimulating metabolism and increase energy during group-oriented workouts. El Moussa says of the workouts, “I’m totally hooked!” She added, “It combines running, which is my favorite workout, with weight training, which I never do on my own.”

To get a body like hers, it takes more than just working out, as she describes her dietary habits as an integral part of her physique. “I eat five small meals a day that usually consist of overnight oats for breakfast, a green juice for a snack, salad with a protein for lunch, granola bar as a snack and then a healthy dinner of chicken or salmon and veggies, tacos or vegan chili,” she revealed.



Recent reports have surfaced that Christina has been dating Anaheim Ducks player Nate Thompson for roughly a month, which probably also helped the reality star cope with the stress of the divorce. El Moussa hasn’t officially confirmed the relationship, but inside sources have revealed information about their relationship, which is corroborated by how often she attends Ducks games.

