First Trailer For Martin Scorsese’s Silence Released Online

Audiences around the globe have been anticipating the first footage of Martin Scorsese’s latest film, Silence, for quite a while now. Given the fact that the movie is releasing during awards season, those fans have had to wait quite awhile.

The wait is now officially over, as the first trailer for Silence appears online.

Silence follows two Christian missionaries, played by Andrew Garfield (The Amazing Spider-Man, Hacksaw Ridge) and Adam Driver (Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Girls) as they search through Japan for their missing mentor. The old man is played by mega-star Liam Neeson (Taken, A Walk Among The Tombstones). The men venture through the dangerous parts of Japan, where many Christians were persecuted and killed for their faith, and they must use their reason and exeriences to figure out whether or not the God they serve even exists.

The film is based on a book by Shusaku Endo, and Scorsese has had the idea on his radar for quite awhile. Even though the director has been known for his mob and gangster films, he has always been intrigued by the ideas of faith and religion.

Silence is a major departure from Scorsese’s last film to get a theatrical release. The Wolf Of Wall Street was released in 2013, and followed the drug and alcohol-filled antics of stock mogul, Jordan Belfort. Despite its adult subject matter, The Wolf Of Wall Street went on to recieve five Academy Award nominations.

Silence is currently slated to release on Christmas weekend, later this year.