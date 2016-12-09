‘Fast Times’ Star Judge Reinhold Arrested at Dallas Love Field Airport

Judge Reinhold was arrested on Thursday at the Dallas Love Field airport for disorderly conduct after “causing a disturbance.”

According to Variety, Reinhold was uncooperative when TSA was patting him down and “refused to submit to a screening.”

Judge Reinhold arrested at Dallas Love Field; sources say he became belligerent, took off his shirt pic.twitter.com/O67JH3yIkC — WFAA-TV (@wfaachannel8) December 8, 2016

Local news stations report the actor took off his shirt and used foul language when he was selected for a second TSA screening.

Reinhold’s attorney, Steve Stodghill, explained the star’s bag set off an alarm and when he was stopped for a search he said he didn’t understand the need when he had already gone through the scanner.

Statement from @DallasPD regarding Judge Reinhold incident. pic.twitter.com/z593u9aLW3 — City of Dallas (@CityOfDallas) December 8, 2016

He is best known for his roles in Fast Times and Ruthless People.

