‘Fast Times’ Star Judge Reinhold Arrested at Dallas Love Field Airport

Judge Reinhold was arrested on Thursday at the Dallas Love Field airport for disorderly conduct […]

Judge Reinhold was arrested on Thursday at the Dallas Love Field airport for disorderly conduct after “causing a disturbance.”

According to Variety, Reinhold was uncooperative when TSA was patting him down and “refused to submit to a screening.”

Local news stations report the actor took off his shirt and used foul language when he was selected for a second TSA screening.

Reinhold’s attorney, Steve Stodghill, explained the star’s bag set off an alarm and when he was stopped for a search he said he didn’t understand the need when he had already gone through the scanner.

He is best known for his roles in Fast Times and Ruthless People.

