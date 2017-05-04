Farrah Abraham Reveals She Is Moving To San Diego: ‘I Do What I Do’

Farrah Abraham is on the cusp of ditching Texas for California if she follows up on her statements from the latest episode of Teen Mom OG.

As Cosmopolitan reports, after being faced with several annoyances the reality show star insists she wants to make the move to San Diego, a totally different beast compared her current Austin.

The life change stems from a dispute between herself and her neighbors, who are irritated that Farrah bought a mini-horse and is letting it roam around in her yard.

“My neighbors have been terrors and they’re trying to tell me I can’t keep Starburst in my own private yard,” she said. “Not living in a peaceful way has been f—ing pissing me off.”

Her friend presses her on if the move is really about her ex Simon, but she adamantly denies.

Farrah tells her dad her plans and adds the fact that she also suffers awful allergies in Austin and San Diego would ease them. He presses her on what will happen to her businesses and shrugs off the problem. She insists she will just hire a “dynamic” executive assistant to help run Coba de Boba.

“I do what I do,” she said.

Farrah also ran the plan by her daughter Sophia he is totally cool with the move to the West Coast, with a couple caveats. She will support the move if “everything stays the same” and she gets a little sister to play with her and the mini-horse.

In other Farrah news, she recently announced Sophia would have her own web series. Also, Kendra Wilkinson Baskett went on the record about what she thinks of Farrah’s family issues.

