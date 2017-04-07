Farrah Abraham Responds To ‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars’ Hateful Message

We knew it would only be a matter of time before Farrah Abraham spoke out and defended herself from the hateful comments made by her Teen Mom OG cast mates.

Farrah, who is not one to sit by quietly has spoken her mind about the situation.

In a new interview, the controversial reality star revealed what she really thought of the fellow mamas taking jabs at her ahead of the series’ April 17 season premiere of the hit MTV show.

“I will not be including myself in discussions about what they say or to have that circle of never-ending immaturity and unprofessionalism. It’s unfortunate that I have other cast members who are hateful towards women, and I just don’t want to belong or associate with that,” she told Hollywood Life.

Thats actually a lot more mature than expected. Looks like Farrah is really growing into a wonderful adult.

Catelynn Lowell and Amber Portwood recently slammed Farrah’s character during an interview with People.

“I do not want kids today who are watching the show to think that that is a strong woman. That is not a strong woman. That is a hateful woman. That is not what you want to be like.”

She also added that she doesn’t care whether or not the adult entertainer shows up to her wedding, but her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Simon Saran, is not invited.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Tyler Baltierra chimed in saying, “I feel like she needs help, like severe counseling to really figure out what’s ever going on — to help her help herself.”

Although Farrah didn’t bash her cast mates, it doesn’t sound like this feud is over.

