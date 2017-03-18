EMT Struck And Killed By Her Own Ambulance During Carjacking

44-year-old Yadira Arroyo, a New York City EMT, was responding to a situation in the Bronx when 25-year-old Jose Gonzalez took control of her ambulance van and hit her with it while attempting to flee.

Reports state that, while driving around, Arroyo and her partner noticed a person in need of medical assistance so they pulled over to help. While they were attending to the matter, Gonzalez, allegedly under the influence of drugs, climbed into their ambulance with intent to steal it.

As Gonzalez was fleeing the scene he backed up the vehicle and ran over Arroyo, then proceeded to hit several parked cars. Apparently, he hit some other occupied vehicles as well, but no other injuries were reported.

Arroyo’s partner is said to have incurred a minor injury but is not in serious condition.

NY Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke of Arroyo and said, “We lost a 14-year veteran of the FDNY tonight. She was an EMT and a mother of five. New Yorkers join together in mourning her loss.”

The New York Fire Department honored Arroyo by saying, “It is with deep regret that FDNY announces the line of duty death of FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo. EMT Arroyo, 44, was assigned to Station 26 in the Bronx and bravely served the Department for 14 years. EMT Arroyo was critically injured while responding to a medical call in the Bronx when an individual seized control of her ambulance and struck her. She was transported to Jacobi Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries. She is the 8th member of FDNY EMS to die in the line of duty, and the 1146th member of the Department to make the Supreme Sacrifice while serving our city.”

At this time it has not been announced if Gonzalez has retained legal council or entered a plea, but he did reportedly appear in court today.

