Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Physique In Super Tight Dress

When you’re an incredibly successful supermodel who can make a living off of showing as much skin as possible, it’s difficult to find new ways to show people how good-looking you are. Take Emily Ratajkowski, for example, who has become one of the most sought-after lingerie models in the world, thanks to regularly putting her impressive figure on display. Clearly, the model wanted to try a slightly different approach to appeasing her social media followers, as she shared a post of herself in a dress that covered the important areas but was snug enough to remind her fans why she’s a model.

Fans of Ratajkowski have grown accustomed to seeing her flaunt her curvaceous figure on social media, often wearing just a thong bikini, her underwear, or even less. Despite what fans have come to expect from following her, the hundreds of thousands of likes her photo in a field of flowers earned, it’s evident that she can impress her fans even while wearing clothes.

Back in 2013, the model appeared in the massively successful music video for Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines,” which garnered attention not just for being an incredibly catchy song, but also for having an incredibly raunchy music video. The video in which Ratajkowski starred was so sexy, in fact, there needed to be a censored version that featured less sexy dancing and gyrating.

Thanks to the music video gig, Ratajkowski entered the world of acting with roles in films like Entourage and Gone Girl. Both roles required the model to embrace her sex appeal, but they were just the initial steps.

Although her modeling gigs are what got her noticed, Ratajkowski gets frustrated about the parts she’s been offered.

“If you’re a sexy actress it’s hard to get serious roles,” she revealed. “You get offered the same thing that they’ve seen you in. People are like sheep and they’re like, ‘Oh, that’s what she does.’”

Hopefully, showing off on Instagram that she can make just as much of an impact while wearing a dress as she can while wearing a bikini will help show filmmakers that she doesn’t need to drop trou in her movies for people to come see it.

