Eddie Murphy Speaks Out About His Brother Charlie’s Death

Eddie Murphy has spoken out regarding the death of his older brother Charlie Murphy, and it’s clear to see that the comedian’s tragic passing had a deep impact on the Murphy family.

The Beverly Hills Cop star said on behalf of his family: “Our hearts are heavy with the loss today of our son, brother, father, uncle, and friend Charlie. Charlie filled our family with love and laughter and there won’t be a day that goes by that his presence will not be missed.”

The 56-year-old also reached out to Charlie’s fans to thank them for their “outpouring of condolences and prayers,” according to TMZ.

Eddie Murphy was reportedly shocked by Charlie’s death. The Trading Places vet was aware that Charlie was battling leukemia, but Eddie thought that his brother was getting better.

This past Tuesday, Charlie shared his final tweet and it is absolutely heartbreaking.

The late standup comic tweeted: “One to Step On: Release the past to rest as deeply as possible.”

One to Sleep On: Release the past to rest as deeply as possible. — Charlie Murphy (@charliemurphy) April 12, 2017

Some of Murphy’s film credits include Are We There Yet, The Boondocks, and Black Jesus. Most recently, Charlie toured with comedians including Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin, George Lopez, and D.L. Hughley.

One of Charlie Murphy’s most memorable comedy moments was a skit made famous on Chappelle’s Show. In the segment, Charlie told the story of the night he partied with late “Purple Rain” singer Prince. Murphy chronicled a pickup basketball when he squared off against the pop icon, and absolute hilarity ensued.

Charlie Murphy also penned several scripts for his Hollywood A-lister brother Eddie Murphy. Charlie’s screenwriting credits included Paper Soldiers and Norbit.

Not only did Charlie write scripts for Eddie, but he also worked as his younger brother’s bodyguard during the Coming to America‘s actor’s height of fame in the 1980’s. Charlie once said he was so protective of Eddie that he would often pick fights with people that didn’t laugh at Eddie’s jokes.

“It was to the point that, if I went to a show and you were the hater in the audience that was like, ‘That sh*t wasn’t funny,’ POW! I’m jamming you, man,” Murphy said. “Because the sh*t was funny. There was 10,000 people laughing, and you that one joker that wanna try and squeeze a lemon. F— you. I don’t even want you to be there. And I took it as a personal crusade, and they were like, ‘You know what, you’re a little overzealous with your job.’ So, that is how I ended up not doing that anymore.”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Charlie Murphy’s family at this difficult time.

