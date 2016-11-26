Dream Kardashian Is Already Ready For Her First Christmas

Even though Thanksgiving just ended, it’s already Christmas time at Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s house. The new parents shared a video of little Dream Kardashian all prepped and ready for the holiday.

The video shows Dream all snuggled up in a fluffy white blanket, white pom-pom on her head. The family’s home is all decorated with white fur, candy canes, ornaments, and even a lamb. Best of all, Dream seems to be dancing – or wiggling at least – to the sounds of “Santa Baby” playing in the background.

@dream loves her new @arthurgeorge87 SANTA BABY kids socks!! From ShopArthurGeorge.com 🎅🏼👶🏻 Can’t wait for her first Christmas ❤️❤️ #LittleAG A video posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Nov 25, 2016 at 9:15am PST

It’s a video that will get anyone in the mood for the Christmas holiday.

Turns out Rob decided to take and share the video to show off his latest set of little baby Christmas socks for his Arthur George line. Dream, of course, shows them off like a professional, letting everyone see the words “Santa” and “Baby” written across the bottom.

Dream is officially two weeks old and has already celebrated one major holiday. The Kardashian clan gathered around Kylie Jenner’s table for Thanksgiving this year. So, Dream was able to see everyone for her first official Thanksgiving.

“It’s always so exciting when you baby has a baby, so it was really great,” Dream’s grandmother, Kris Jenner said about the latest addition to the family. “It’s really emotional. Like you can’t believe that this is happening.”

Dream has clearly become the center of the Kardashian holidays. What’s more, it looks like she is going to have one heck of a first Christmas.

