Donald Trump Secret Service Agent Went On Facebook Rant That Soon Got Deleted

One of President Trump’s Secret Service agents got into serious trouble after posting a rant on Facebook speaking out against the former Apprentice star and now commander-in-chief of the United States.

According to TMZ, the senior agent from the Denver field office went rogue by confessing on social media that she was rooting for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. The agent, Karen O’Grady, event went as far as to say that she would prefer to be thrown behind bars before she would risk her life for President Trump.

Videos by PopCularity.com

O’Grady shared this message on Facebook: “But this world has changed and I have changed. And I would take jail time over a bullet or an endorsement for what I believe to be a disaster to this country and the strong and amazing women and minorities who reside here. Hatch Act be damned. I am with Her.”

It is against federal law for Secret Service agents to broadcast their political beliefs in public. Unsurprisingly, the post has now been taken off of Facebook.

What are your thoughts about this Secret Service Agent’s Facebook rant?

This story is developing…

