Donald Trump Protester Tries Lighting Himself On Fire Outside Trump Hotel

A Donald Trump protester lit himself on fire outside the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, DC on Tuesday. The man explained that he was protesting the President-elect’s lack of “respect” for the United States Constitution, according to the New York Post.

Around 9:30 p.m., the unidentified 45-year-old man was rushed to the hospital. He sustained third-degree burns on about 10 percent of his body, the Washington Post reports.

The California man told reporters that he lit himself on fire using an accelerant and a lighter in order “to protest the fact that we elected somebody who is completely incapable of respecting the Constitution of the United States.”

The Trump International Hotel, which opened back in October, is located only a few blocks away from the White House in the Old Post Building in D.C. The hotel is on the inaugural parade route that the former Apprentice star will take after the swearing-in ceremony on Friday to his new digs at the White House.

NBC reporter Shomari Stone shared a video of the shocking scene on Twitter. He posted the clip with the caption: “#BREAKING: Man lights fear near #TrumpInternationalHotel. Employees call police. Man told me he’s from CA & protesting #TrumpInauguration.”

#BREAKING: Man lights fire near #TrumpInternationalHotel. Employees call police. Man told me he’s from CA & protesting #TrumpInauguration pic.twitter.com/noUwttKRL5 — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) January 18, 2017

With Donald Trump’s Inauguration quickly approaching, there has been a slew of reports of protesters planning to sabotage the event. One of the most shocking incidents caught on camera was a group of activists that were discussing how to completely shut down the inauguration eve DeploraBall.

One of the activists was recorded saying: “Yeah, if you had a pint of butyric acid, I don’t care how big the building is, it’s closing.”

