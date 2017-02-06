Donald Trump Jr. Reveals Epic Super Bowl Tweet

If you want to know what a Super Bowl party would look like at the Trump home, then take a look at Donald Trump Jr.’s epic part posts. It could put your Super Bowl spread to shame.

The first son posted a series of tweets showing his family enjoying a delicious spread of football game day favorites. Trump Jr. mentions that his family is enjoying everything from guacamole to wings, but will finish their meal with some tasty ice cream. He also posted a photo on his Instagram of two big containers of wings for the game.

Family cooking session consisting of the 4 basic #superbowl food groups… Wings, guaq, queso, and ice cream. #food pic.twitter.com/lGStkjHbTG — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 5, 2017

Trump Jr. also tweeted out that he was looking forward to spending tonight watching with his family. Though he didn’t officially say who he was supporting during the game tonight, it’s likely that he will be rooting for the New England Patriots like his father. The Trump family are close friends with Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Though, to be fair, there are a number of people out there rooting for the Patriots.

President Trump also tweeted out a special message for the game tonight. He tells everyone to enjoy the game and ensures that he will get back to making America great again on Monday.

Enjoy the #SuperBowl and then we continue: MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2017

No matter who you’re rooting for this year, enjoy the game, enjoy the food, and enjoy the commercials. Even if your team isn’t playing, today is a day for everyone to celebrate.

