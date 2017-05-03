Does Elizabeth Banks’ Rita Repulsa Have A Power Coin In Her Staff in Power Rangers?

Fans of the highly-anticipated Mighty Morphin Power Rangers movie reboot were treated to their first full glimpse of Elizabeth Bank’s Rita Repulsa in all her eerie majesty. She’s decked out in an emerald plated armor which is a far cry from the modest “space witch” look of the original Bandora/Rita.

Banks was shown brandishing Rita’s newly designed staff that she used in the original series to make her monsters grow in order to wreck even more havoc on the citizens of Angel Grove. This time the staff looks more like a monstrous claw, but in the center of it lies a mysterious green glow that definitely resembles a Power Coin.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s easy to note that the staff now feels really derivative of Loki’s staff from the MCU which contained the Mind Stone. It’s been rumored for quite some time now that Rita is actually the Green Ranger in this universe and might actually control the Dragonzord. She’s already bragged about killing Rangers before in the first trailer, but given that we’re almost positive that’s a Power Coin in her staff, it certainly adds a new layer to the Green Ranger mythos.

The first glimpse of the brand-new Megazord was released via images of the toys, but no actual movie footage of the colossal mech just yet. We’ve also not yet seen any sign of Goldar or Bryan Cranston’s Zordon as well. Should the Dragonzord be a secret they’re waiting to unearth, we might be getting more from this movie than we first thought. And if they do, is Tommy Oliver even a part of this new canon?

We’ll found out as Mighty Morphin Power Rangers hits theaters March 17, 2017.