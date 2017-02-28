Disney/Pixar Set To Reveal First Look At New Film Coco

Disney and Pixar announced an ambitious slate in 2014 that came loaded with the intention to produce sequels to their most beloved properties and create brand new franchises. Those plans would generally alternate, switching focus every year.

But this year, the animation giants are releasing two films; Cars 3 (which trailer was just released) and a brand new story called Coco. And now we’ll be getting our first look at the film when its first 90 second trailer releases soon.

With the classification of Coco’s first trailer coming, we might see it as soon as Beauty and the Beast hits theaters. It would be just enough time to get the film’s hype machine rolling, as it is set to release in theaters at the end of the year.

Directed by Lee Unkrich, who helmed Toy Story 3, the film centers on the titular boy with a love of music as he journeys though the afterlife as inspired by Dia de los Muertos traditions and art styles.

There’s not much else known, as Pixar production workers have unveiled hints here and there, but some cast members have been revealed including newcomer Anthony Gonzalez as Coco, Benjamin Bratt as his deceased musical idol Hector de la Cruz, Renee Victor as Coco’s grandmother, and Gael García Bernal as his ghost companion Hector.

Hopefully we get a better idea of the plot with the first trailer, but knowing Pixar it will be a heartwarming affair the whole family can enjoy.

November 22 in the US and November 8 in the UK.

