Disney Christmas Parade: Fans Expressed Some Holiday Excitement to Kick off Annual Celebration

The annual Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade is in full swing and fans are flooding social media with their praise on the yearly tradition. Hosted in Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and at Sleeping Beauty’s Castle at Disneyland Resort in California, the famous show features the Christmas Day Parade down Main Street U.S.A. with amazing celebrity and character performances! Viewers are sharing their thoughts via social media as they watch each performance, and it seems like this year has everyone excited for the holiday parade!

I’m not even gonna lie i cry every Christmas while watching the Disney parade bc it’s my dream to be there one year — juul (@juls_marie06) December 25, 2019

Someone else said they were watching the parade, but are struggling to get some of their children’s gifts to work, posting, “Watching the Disney parade while the kids play/read with their things and Matt installs his new headlights. Poor Steven can’t figure out how to do his train though [cry face emoji] We’re having to take turns when he wants on it to push the button on it for it to go.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Another viewer commented on a few of the performers with a little humor.

I see the Disney parade really brought out their finest performers for Christmas: Sting and Shaggy — Haleigh (@hsquaredd) December 25, 2019

Someone else shared their excitement and emotions for the annual spectacular, like many on the morning of, saying , “5 minutes into the Disney parade and I’m already in tears. Smh.”

I am watching the Magical Disney Parade special and am drinking coffee so I am very happy!! 🥰🥰🥰🥰 Merry Christmas everyone!! 🥰❤️🎄🎅🏼🤶🏼 — Christina 🐾🏰🏒 (@christinaXOlynn) December 25, 2019

Another fan also mentioned the fact that Shaggy was performing, posting, “Shaggy…. SHAGGY….or “it wasn’t me” fame….is performing at the Disney parade…I’m crying.”

im watching the disney parade and my sister is like OH MY GOD SO PRETTY — jen 🕎 4! ⚡️ (@lunarecljpses) December 25, 2019

Fans are absolutely loving this year’s parade and are sharing their love for it all over social media. The magical experience started at 10 a.m. ET on ABC and usually lasts for a few hours. The 2019 fan-favorite is hosted by Glee alum Matthew Morrison, former Spice Girls member Emma Bunton and TV host Jesse Palmer. Black-ish star Marsai Martin and Lion King star JD McCrary, who voiced young Simba in this year’s live-action remake, also stepped in to co-host this year’s celebration!