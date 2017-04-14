Demi Lovato Reveals Skin-Filled Photo With A Hard-Hitting Message

Demi Lovato just posted a revealing photo on Instagram, but not for the reasons you may think. The singer/actress didn’t post the sexy leg shot for it just to be eye-candy; it also served as a message to her followers.

I don’t have a thigh gap and I’m still beautiful the way I am. #recovery #selflove #EVERYbodyisbeautiful A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Apr 13, 2017 at 7:06pm PDT

The photo features her on the beach in a blue swimsuit with her stunning legs from and center.

“I don’t have a thigh gap and I’m still beautiful the way I am,” she captioned the photo. She also includes the hashtags #recovery, #selflove and #EVERYbodyisbeautiful.

Body-image issues are a huge deal for the “Skyscraper” singer. She went into rehab in 2010 after suffering from an eating disorder, addiction and self-harm. She’s survived her struggles and has been a been a crusader for positive mental health ever since.

“I overcame those struggles [and] it actually gave me more of a… I found my purpose through it all,” she said in an interview earlier this year. “That was kind of my story.”

Lovato’s post-rehab career is as strong as ever.

The former Sonny With a Chance star was recently able to combine her passion for mental health and film for the documentary Beyond Silence. Lovato served as an executive producer on the project.

She’s also the voice of Smurfette in the new animated film Smurfs: The Lost Village, which is currently in theaters.

Her follow-up to the Grammy-nominated album Confident is expected soon.

