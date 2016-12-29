Debbie Reynolds’ Last Words Were About Daughter Carrie Fisher

Debbie Reynolds desperately wanted her daughter, Carrie Fisher, back.

Fifteen minutes before Reynolds suffered a massive stroke she told her son Todd, “I miss her so much, I want to be with Carrie.”

Debbie was at Todd’s home in Beverly Hills Wednesday morning planning Carrie’s funeral when she had a stroke.

Family sources told TMZ that Reynolds health had been declining and she actually had several strokes this year. Sadly, they believe that Carrie’s death was just too hard for her to bear.

Reynolds died on Wednesday at the age of 84, just one day after losing her daughter.

She is survived by her son, Todd Fisher, and granddaughter, Billie Lourd.

