Deadliest Catch Star Reveals He Was ‘A Full Blown Junkie’

Deadliest Catch star Nick McGlashan has revealed that he was a “full-blown junkie” addicted to heroin, meth, and alcohol.

On Tuesday’s episode of the popular Discovery channel series, Captain Wild Bill Wichrowski’s longtime deck boss explained that he was an addict. However, McGlashan penned a moving article on Chosen Mag in which he explained that his substance abuse issues were much worse than was seen on the show.

In the essay titled “The Deadliest Disease,” McGlashan said that his crab fishing profession could have been the reason he became an addict.

“My life went from Bering Sea badass to full blown junkie very rapidly. Hidden from me was that passion I had for life,” he wrote. “Taken from me was my ability to live. I was at war with my addiction and it was winning.”

McGlashan continued by saying: “To say I was lost would be an understatement. I was broken and soulless. I was living without any hope of happiness. All I wanted was to stay loaded. Every bit of happiness stripped away by a powerful, cunning, and baffling disease. I was three overdoses into my addiction and a heavy alcoholic. My addict self was killing me and I was struggling to die.”

“When I ceased to be an active addict I was drinking half a gallon of vodka, shooting two grams of heroin, and one gram of meth every day. My mind, body, and spirit were so diseased, I welcomed my own death, I was ready to die.”

Nick McGlashan credited a “higher power” with his desire to stop abusing drugs.

“Why did I get this sudden urge to become clean? Why did I continue to stay sober?” he wrote. “I feel as if a higher power reached down and saved my life, plucking me from a certain death during a raging storm.”

McGlashan then decided to check into a treatment facility in September of 2016. He says the experience was the “scariest thing” he’s ever done.

“The greatest thing about my recovery is that I can change someone’s life just by talking about my addiction and recovery,” he wrote. “When I look at my life and feel at peace with the changes I’ve made, that’s recovery.”

