Danielle Jonas Shares Adorable First Photo of Her Two Daughters Together

🎀First photo with my girls 🎀#blessed🙏 #Valentina #Alena A photo posted by Danielle (@daniellejonas) on Nov 1, 2016 at 1:55pm PDT

Danielle and Kevin Jonas’ daughter is cozying up quite nicely to her new baby sister.

Mom shared the adorable moment on Instagram when Alena met Valentina for the first time in the hospital.

Videos by PopCulture.com

There’s a first time for everything and these are the moments to remember for sure!

Danielle captioned the post, “First photo with my girls…Blessed.”

The entire family has celebrated their newest family member, including Nick Jonas, who just couldn’t contain his excitement and took it upon himself to announce the news on Instagram before anyone else saying, “AHH! I’m an uncle again! Congrats to my brother and sister in law on the birth of their new beautiful baby girl.”

Joe Jonas followed suit saying on Twitter, “on the newest addition to the family! So beautiful!”

Kevin and Danielle Jonas welcomed Valentina last Thursday, and their first daughter in February of 2014.

This article originally appeared on our sister site,

Womanista.com.