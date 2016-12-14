Dancing With The Stars Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Gets Engaged

This couple will soon be dancing down the aisle!

According to PEOPLE, Carrie Ann Inaba and actor Robb Derringer are engaged. The actor proposed to the Dancing With the Stars judge on Dec. 10 at the site of their first date, a secluded beach cove along the coast of California.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Saturdays are special to us, because our first date was on a Saturday and we have celebrated with a toast, a visit to a beach, special date, a motorcycle adventure, or a road trip on every Saturday since,” Inaba said.

“So on Saturday, we returned to the place of our first date and got engaged at the same place we shared our spontaneous and magical first date,” Inaba continued.

The former General Hospital actor — who played Special Agent Kyle Sloane — proposed with a ring by designer Jean Dousset and the couple celebrated.

#DWTS judge #CarrieAnnInaba and actor #RobbDerringer are engaged, the couple confirms to PEOPLE exclusively. Read about their ‘perfect proposal’ at the link in our bio. 💍💙 A photo posted by People Magazine (@people) on Dec 14, 2016 at 11:13am PST

“We shared our desire to commit to one another for life by beginning that journey in a very intimate and private way, just the two of us, alone on the beach with a bonfire, a bottle of Aubert Chardonnay and the majestic Pacific ocean that has always been an integral force in both our lives,” she said.

Derringer described his feelings for Inaba on paper.

“I’m a better writer than a speaker so I chose to share my thoughts with Carrie in a letter expressing how much she meant to me, how much she had changed me, how much she had taught me in our time together thus far and what my hopes and dreams and intentions were for our future together,” Derringer said.

“I then got down on one knee under what I will always remember as the most serene and tranquil night sky I’ve ever seen and asked my beautiful girl if she would do me the honor of being my wife, to which she thankfully replied yes,” he added.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

This article first appeared on Womanista.com

– – – –

Are you excited for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story? Get your tickets here!