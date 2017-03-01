Courtney Stodden Reveals NSFW Selfie

Courtney Stodden has posted an all-new selfie that will take your breath away. The blond bombshell took to Instagram this past week to show off her stunning good looks and generous curves.

Love you babies #selfie A post shared by Courtney A Stodden (@courtneyastodden) on Feb 22, 2017 at 7:28pm PST

The 22-year-old captioned the photo: “Love you babies #selfie.”

In the racy image, Courtney Stodden snapped a photo of herself with one hand while holding her bra up with the other. Her busty build is on full display as her flowing blond curls sweep across her face and down her shoulders. While seductively smoldering at the camera, Stodden flaunted her signature pout.

Since posting on Instagram, Courtney’s followers showered the post with thousands of likes and a slew of comments about how gorgeous she is.

“You’re today’s Marilyn Monroe,” one fan wrote. “So beautiful.”

While Courtney’s daring bra-filled pic was quite revealing, she was more covered up there than she was at an Oscars party this past weekend.

On Sunday, Courtney attended the 27th Annual Night of 100 Stars Black Tie Dinner Viewing Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. At the event, she suffered a massive wardrobe malfunction while posing on the red carpet.

The Celebrity Big Brother contestant wore a flirty black dress that featured an eye-catching lace-up section over her cleavage. The risqué getup showed off a little too much as one of Courtney’s nipples was partially exposed in the skintight ensemble.

Courtney shared a photo of her look for the event on social media. The dress had metallic floral designs and she completed her look with a pair of strappy black patent leather platform sandals.

Check out a photo of the dress below:

#nightof100stars so much fun #oscars A post shared by Courtney A Stodden (@courtneyastodden) on Feb 27, 2017 at 1:55pm PST

Even though she was smiling it up on the red carpet, Courtney has been going through a breakup with her 56-year-old husband Doug Hutchinson.

She recently explained why the two of them have separated.

“Technically we’ve been split for maybe two and a half, three months now,” she said. “So, it’s really recent, and the emotions are still really raw.”

Their entire marriage has been marred with controversy considering at the time they were married, Courtney was only 16 and Con Air actor Doug Hutchinson was 50.

To keep up with Courtney Stodden, follow her on Instagram here.

What do you think is Courtney Stodden’s sexiest selfie?

