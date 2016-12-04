Country Singer Granger Smith Hospitalized After Stage Fall

Country singer Granger Smith was sent to the hospital after he fell from the stage during his concert on Friday night at Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey, Rolling Stone reported.

According to a note posted to Smith’s Instagram, the singer was standing on top of a stage monitor when it gave away sending Smith off the stage and into a metal barricade. He managed to finish singing his hit song “Backroad Song” after his fall.

He captioned the note, “I took a pretty hard spill last night in Jersey. Thx for the well wishes! Y’all mean the world to me. I’ll be out of the hospital & 100% soon!”

He was hospitalized after the show and admitted to a Level 1 trauma center in New Jersey. The fall did some damage to his body. He suffered two completely separated and broken ribs and has a punctured and partially collapsed lung.

I took a pretty hard spill last night in Jersey. Thx for the well wishes! Y’all mean the world to me. I’ll be out of the hospital & 💯% soon! A photo posted by Granger Smith (@grangersmith) on Dec 3, 2016 at 8:41am PST

We hope Granger has a speedy recovery and can return to the stage soon!

