‘Cougar Town’ Star Busy Philipps Claims Her Uber Driver Tried To Murder Her

As hard as it might be to believe, celebrities have much more in common with non-famous people than one might think. Just like us, they can get stranded places without rides and call on ride-sharing services to get a lift. Also, just like us, celebrities take to social media to explain how their night with. In the case of Cougar Town star Busy Philipps, that means documenting an ordeal in which she thought her Uber driver was planning on murdering her and her husband.

The 37-year-old actress took to her Instagram story in the early Sunday hours to chronicle what had just happened to her and her husband Marc Silverstein.

The hysterical video goes on for over eight minutes, with Silverstein making appearances to help elaborate on how the events unfolded.

“I was almost murdered by a random dude in an Uber,” Philipps revealed while describing the incident.

“We got into an Uber. They guy was really weird. I said to my husband ‘That guy was really weird, are you sure he’s not going to kill us?” recalled Philipps. “And from the back this voice says ‘I promise that’s not going to happen.’ And there was this scary dude.”

The ride-sharing service offers multiple types of automobile, including one service that is a more affordable ride, so long as you’re willing to share your ride with someone else. Uber has reported that the couple ordered Uber Black, which is a higher-end vehicle that a rider doesn’t share.

Up until last night, the Uber driver in question had no record of ever having anyone else in his vehicle, other than the driver.

Philipps began recording the video immediately after exiting the vehicle, saying, “I started screaming at this freaking creepy Uber driver. I started screaming; ‘I will not be killed today!’ I legitimately was screaming.”

“It was the weirdest thing that ever happened,” Silverstein added. “You were like, ‘We’re going to die in this Uber.’”

At one point in the ordeal, Philipps revealed to the driver that she and her husband were parents, which she said made the driver rethink murdering the two.

It’s unclear exactly what could have happened last night in that Uber car, but we are glad the actress and her husband are safe.

