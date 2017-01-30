Conor McGregor Was Offered The Lead Role In The Predator

It looks like taking over the UFC isn’t enough for Conor McGregor. The fighter has started taking his talents to Hollywood over the last few months.

Recently, it was confirmed that the athlete would appear in the new season of Game Of Thrones. According to McGregor, it wasn’t the only role he was offered recently.

During an interview with AnExperienceWith, the competitor revealed that he was apparently offered the lead role in Shane Black’s reboot of The Predator.

“I’ll tell you there’s a lot of offers that I’ve turned down. I got offered The Predator movie. There’s a new Predator movie coming out and the guys came to me – did you see that horse thing i’ve done, the horse racing? That was like three days solid work for a hell of a lot of money, for three days. During that three day course, the people from Predator who are having this new Predator movie, a blockbuster…They came in and tried to the sell the whole shit. “We want you to be the main guy and you’re gonna fight [the] Predator” and I’m like “this sounds brilliant! How much?”

It’s unclear how much money it would have taken for McGregor to join the film, but it clearly wasn’t enough.

The cast of The Predator is taking shape, as some big names have already joined the film. Boyd Holbrook, Olivia Munn, Jacob Tremblay. Sterling K Brown, Keegan Michael Key, and Trevante Rhodes are all on-board as of now.

The film is being directed by Shane Black, best known for directing/co-writing Iron Man 3 (2013) and writing Lethal Weapon (1987). Black co-wrote The Predator script with Fred Dekker (RoboCop 3). Filming will begin next month in Vancouver.

The film is a sequel, not a reboot, and will acknowledge events from the first two films in the action series: Predator (1987) and Predator 2 (1990).

Source: AVPGalaxy