Comedian Ricky Harris Dies At 54

Famous comedian Ricky Harris died on Monday at the age of 54.

Harris was the voice of both DJ Eaz-E-Dick and TaaDow on Snoop Dogg’s debut album, “Doggystyle.”

According to the LA Times, Harris died at home on Monday. Though an official cause of death is unknown, Harris’ manager, Cindy Ambers, revealed Harris had suffered a heart attack two years ago.

Harris had two daughters.

Fellow comedians and performers are taking to social media to mourn the loss.

Damn, we lost Ricky Harris. The world is a little less funny today. RIP homie. pic.twitter.com/5AalZndlx2 — Ice Cube (@icecube) December 27, 2016

C u when I get there like we used to do in church on the east side tell Nate to hold my note 🙏🏾 A photo posted by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Dec 26, 2016 at 4:19pm PST

Harris made regular Def Comedy Jam appearances along with being featured on Everybody Hates Chris and The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

