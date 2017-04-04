Coco Puts Her Ample Assets All Over Snapchat

Coco Austin‘s sexy physique dominates her social media pages, including her Snapchat. On Monday, Coco spent her day at spa with her brother and father and documented the occasion all on her Snapchat story.

The model and wife of Ice-T shared several videos in a massage pool with her signature bust on display.

Her low-cut swimsuit shows a teal design with some leaf patterns on the bottom half.

Coco made sure today’s story wasn’t all about her. As she shared the day with her family, she made sure to show them off.

In one clips, she focuses on her dad and prompts him to show off his myriad of tattoos.

All three posed together for a selfie of the whole family, as well.

Later on that night she made sure to keep the familial theme going, as the group made a trip to Outback Steakhouse.

Ater the meal, she held her daughter Chanel as the two fed bread to geese hanging around the restaurant. Chanel loves the experience, while Coco jokes about the geese readying for an attack.

The see the full Snapchat story, follow Coco Austin on Snapchat at cocosworld100.

