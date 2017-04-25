Coco Gets Sporty With New Yoga Picture On Instagram

Coco Austin is one fit momma and she has showed her fans and followers her inner yogi with this latest picture on Instagram.

Coco and her 1-year-old daughter, Chanel, were working on their fitness in matching spandex outfits. In the new pic, we see Coco and her daughter in a workout space in front of a painting. Coco sits on the floor while Chanel stands in front of her mommy. The mommy and daughter duo are wearing matching spandex outfits which feature a purple printed top and matching pants. Both also accessorized the look with a black headband and purple bow.

Coco captioned the pic: “Mommy-and-me yoga class (taught by my sister @kristyaustinyoga of course),” Coco captioned a photo of the mother-daughter duo’s matching outfits. “I told @babychanelnicole to give me a kiss, she puckered up but wanted me to come to her. Lol, little smoosh face.”

The matching outfits aren’t a new thing for Coco and Chanel as the new mom always sports the same outfit as her daughter.

Earlier this month Coco shared a new picture to Instagram from the families holiday portraits. Both mommy and daughter wore a pink frilly dress with Chanel’s look being a tad bit different with the addition of a pink floral headband.

Coco captioned this snap: “Looking back through my holiday pics & I want to thank @isabella_couture for making these matching Cinderella gowns for Chanel’s 1st birthday.” Check it out below:

Chanel has been experiencing a lot of firsts and Coco has been sharing these to social media. She captured Chanel’s first time walking, the toddler choosing her first outfit and much more. To see all the mom and daughter adventures, follow Coco on Instagram.

