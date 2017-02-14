Coco’s New Picture With Gym Buddy Doesn’t Get Much More Bootylicious

Although Coco Austin might have had some work done in the plastic surgery department, were she to regularly go under the knife, those costs would add up. Instead, it’s important to go to the gym to maintain an impressive physique, especially one that she shows off so regularly. Recently, the celebrity posted a photo with someone she spends time with at the gym, proving just how hard it is to be a celebrity known for your figure.

My gym partner and good friend, Cicely..We’re always in workout clothes & leggings together on a regular💪We clean up nicely. lol A post shared by Coco (@coco) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:24pm PST

The photo showed Coco looking glamorous with her friend and was clearly happy to showcase that the two could “clean up nicely” because they spend so much time “in workout clothes & leggings together.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

UP NEXT: Coco Reveals Skintight And ‘Colorful’ Image On Instagram

Based on the types of photos she posts on her social media channels, it’s safe to say Coco would manage to look good even while wearing sweaty clothes intended for working out instead of to make the wearer look fancy.

It should also be noted that, instead of wearing any real belts with the ensemble, Coco opted to wear a dress that was adorned with many fake belts, possibly because she’d like to pursue a career as a wrestler, which would make it possible for her to obtain many belts.

Who do you think would make a good tag team partner for Coco if she entered the ring? Let us know in the comments!

MORE NEWS: Coco Reveals NSFW Pics From 2006 Calendar | Coco Spotted Outside With Daughter, Spills Out Of Top As People Stare | Coco Got Glow-In-The-Dark Nails, But It’s Hard To Pay Attention To Them In This Skintight Picture

[H/T Instagram, coco]

—

Have you seen LEGO Batman yet? Thanks to IMAX & Regal, you have the chance to win an amazing prize pack full of LEGO sets, movie tickets and more! Click here or the image above to enter. A winner will be chosen February 14th, 2017!