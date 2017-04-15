New Cleavage-Filled Victoria Beckham Photos Surface

Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham mostly keeps out of the headlines. However, she was spotted out for dinner on Friday and looks absolutely phenomenal.

In the shots published by the Daily Mail, Beckham is seen out with her family grabbing food at the Giorgio Baldi Italian restaurant in Los Angeles. She’s wearing a chic black top that’s heavy on the cleavage.

In photos, you can also the singer-turned-fashion-designer escort her daughter Harper into the restaurant. Her athlete husband David arrived a short time later with their three sons.

At 42, Beckham, who was known as Posh Spice while in the Spice Girls, has kept a very low-key lifestyle compared to most celebs.

However, she does have an extremely active social media presence.

She mostly gives updates on her fashion imprint, Victoria by Victoria Beckham, with the occasional family photo, as well.

While Beckham may stay out of the headlines, her former Spice Girls bandmate Mel B (aka Scary Spice) has been a mainstay over the past few weeks.

Mel is currently divorcing husband Stephen Belafonte, with a slew of allegations being thrown out. Most of them stem from Belafonte’s long-rumored abusive tendencies towards Mel.

Beckham has not commented on Mel’s situation.

